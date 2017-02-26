“I can’t see you:” Speaker Paul Ryan’s constituents host town hall — without him

KENOSHA — They have called, emailed, and showed up at Speaker Paul Ryan’s office, but so far, his constituents haven’t gotten what they’ve wanted — for Ryan to hold a town hall meeting in his home district. Tired of waiting, some of Ryan’s constituents put one on themselves on Sunday, February 26th.

Speaker Ryan did not attend. Organizers said he was invited.

Instead of addressing the congressman with their anger and frustration, as at other town hall meetings across the country, they addressed an empty chair.

“Now I know you can’t see me — oh wait, I can’t see you,” a constituent said.

Nearly 300 people showed up to UAW Local 72 in Kenosha Sunday. Democratic voters and activists spoke out against Speaker Ryan, even though he wasn’t there.

“I am not a paid protester. I volunteered to speak tonight,” Shirley Musial said.

Musial from Pleasant Prairie said she is concerned about repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. She said after an injury, she is unable to work, and relying on the law known as Obamacare for insurance.

“I am one of President Trump’s dismissed millions who have hopes and dreams,” Musial said.

Some told Ryan to stand up to President Trump, who he refused to support during last year’s campaign.

“I find this bromance between Putin and 45 just totally intolerable. My question is what the hell have you got to gain by not investigating?” a constituent said.

Some didn’t speak their minds, but covered their mouths with tape. Others seemed unwilling or unable to move on from the election — mocking President Trump for losing the popular vote.

“So either you can help us fire Donald Trump, or we will be firing you,” a constituent said.

Officials with Speaker Ryan’s office said they responded to more than 16,000 constituent contacts in 2017 alone. A spokesman said Speaker Ryan “appreciates the frustration” shown Sunday night and sees “constituent service” as his number one priority. He added Ryan does not have any town halls scheduled, but seemed to suggest there may be some in the future.

If Ryan does hold a town hall, FOX6 News spoke with people on both sides who said they wonder whether he will make it open to the public, as other members of Congress have done, including Jim Sensenbrenner of Menomonee Falls.

Activists have been showing up — at times disrupting town halls in other states.