Police: 51-year-old man shot, wounded in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 29th and Locust early Sunday, February 26th.
Officers responded to the neighborhood around 2:15 a.m. and found a 51-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening injury. He is being treated at a hospital.
Officials say the motive for the shooting is unknown and there are no suspects in custody at this time.
43.071697 -87.949473