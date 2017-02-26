Police: 51-year-old man shot, wounded in Milwaukee

Posted 7:07 am, February 26, 2017, by
Shooting incident near 29th & Locust, Milwaukee

Shooting incident near 29th & Locust, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 29th and Locust early Sunday, February 26th.

Officers responded to the neighborhood around 2:15 a.m. and found a 51-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening injury. He is being treated at a hospital.

Officials say the motive for the shooting is unknown and there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Shooting incident near 29th & Locust, Milwaukee

Shooting incident near 29th & Locust, Milwaukee

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s