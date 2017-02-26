× Police: 51-year-old man shot, wounded in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 29th and Locust early Sunday, February 26th.

Officers responded to the neighborhood around 2:15 a.m. and found a 51-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening injury. He is being treated at a hospital.

Officials say the motive for the shooting is unknown and there are no suspects in custody at this time.

