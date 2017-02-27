Adorable! Young girl at hospital does the “Hokey Pokey” with nurses

Posted 11:38 am, February 27, 2017, by , Updated at 11:53AM, February 27, 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — Everyone knows how to do the “Hokey Pokey.” But when’s the last time you stuck that left leg out and shook it all about?

Well, a young girl named Madison has been stuck in a hospital in Springfield, Illinois with multiple infections and influenza 3. At the same time, her mother says Madison has been obsessed with the “Hokey Pokey.” That led to what you’re about to watch — a bunch of nurses who strutted their stuff for Madison.

Truly adorable!

Young Madison is still in the hospital because her lungs still need time to heal. Her mother expects she will be out in about three weeks.

