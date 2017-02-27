Bucks’ Beasley injures knee in scary moment vs. Cavs

Posted 8:08 pm, February 27, 2017, by
CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 27: Thon Maker #7 and Greg Monroe #15 help Michael Beasley #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks off the court after Beasley was injured during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on February 27, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 27: Thon Maker #7 and Greg Monroe #15 help Michael Beasley #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks off the court after Beasley was injured during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on February 27, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Milwaukee Bucks forward Michael Beasley injured his left knee in a frightening scene during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Beasley’s left leg buckled grotesquely as he tried to defend LeBron James near the baseline Monday night, February 27th.

Beasley crumpled to the floor under the basket before getting up and hopping to midcourt. He was met there by two teammates, who assisted him to the locker room.

The Bucks say Beasley sprained the knee and will not return.

He scored 11 points in eight minutes before getting hurt. Beasley’s averaging 9.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 49 games.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft, Beasley is in his first season with Milwaukee. He has bounced around the league, playing twice with Miami and for Minnesota, Phoenix and Houston.

The Bucks, who came in 10th in the Eastern Conference, have already lost star Jabari Parker to a season-ending knee injury.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s