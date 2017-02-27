× Candidates for Wisconsin superintendent face off at forum

MILWAUKEE — Candidates to be Wisconsin’s top education official will meet Monday for their first head-to-head forum since advancing from last week’s primary election.

The race to lead Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction is proving to be feisty, with bribery allegations and accusations of improperly using work email to campaign.

Two-term incumbent Superintendent Tony Evers and challenger Lowell Holtz will meet at a noon forum in Milwaukee. The election is April 4.

Holtz was accused of trying to bribe a primary opponent to drop out of the race — a charge he denies. And on Friday a liberal group disclosed an email showing Holtz solicited campaign advice when he was superintendent of the Whitnall School District last year.

In response to questions about whether such an email was proper, Holtz did not address the issue but said instead that he has “a proven track record of improving school and district performance, and look forward to taking that track record across the state.”

The race is officially nonpartisan but Democrats, teachers unions, and public schools advocates back Evers, while Holtz has the support of two dozen current and former Republican lawmakers and a host of conservative groups.

The winner of April’s contest will oversee the Department of Public Instruction, which runs K-12 education policy, curriculum and programs, and administers state and federal aid for all 424 public school districts. The department also works with private schools in the choice program and runs teacher licensing and regulation.