“Can’t Stop Achieving:” Oscar-influenced music video highlights HOPE Christian Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Justin Timberlake got Hollywood A-Listers out of their seats Sunday night, February 26th when a performance of his Oscar-nominated "Can’t Stop the Feeling" kicked off the Academy Awards, and that song was the inspiration for another rousing performance ahead of the Oscars.

On Friday, February 24th, teachers and staff from HOPE Christian Schools hosted their Winter Celebration, which included the debut of their brand new music video "Can’t Stop Achieving."

The HOPE Idol videos, as they’re known, are an annual tradition.

“We did ‘Hawk This Way’ instead of ‘Walk This Way’ one year. There was a Beyonce one," said Robert Salb, HOPE Christian High School teacher.

But this was the first time they combined students from all seven schools in the network into one music video.

“The teachers would start clapping and cheering when they saw a certain student. Definitely every student is an individual character," said Salb.

And the end of the video featured the grand reveal. The Class of 2017 has now made it six straight years with a 100% college acceptance rate.

“It’s really nice to see everybody getting accepted into the college they want to go to," said senior Rose Oliver, who was featured prominently in "Can't Stop Achieving."

“I think it proves to kids in this city, and proves to our community, that anything is possible -- that our kids can do anything, regardless of where they come from. Regardless of their background," said Tom Schalmo, HOPE Christian High School principal.

“We’re welcome to come to Hollywood any time. We’d love to be out there," said Schalmo.

The celebration will continue in May at the senior Signing Day event, when the students announce what colleges they will take their talents to next year.