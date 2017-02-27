Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal says she can’t find job

Posted 9:09 am, February 27, 2017, by , Updated at 09:15AM, February 27, 2017
Rachel Dolezal

The former Spokane, Washington, NAACP leader who resigned in 2015 amid criticism that she was passing herself off as black says she is near homelessness.

Rachel Dolezal tells Britain’s The Guardian newspaper that she cannot find a job and the only work she has been offered is in reality TV and porn.

Dolezal has acknowledged that she is “Caucasian biologically,” but says she identifies as black.

She explains to The Guardian that she “began to see the world through black eyes” as a teenager after her parents adopted four black children. Dolezal says she decided to be publicly black years later following a divorce.

Dolezal maintains that she did nothing wrong.

Dolezal details her experience in an upcoming memoir titled “In Full Color.”

