HOPE Christian students remake Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling”

On Friday evening the nearly 250 teachers, staff and leaders of HOPE Christian Schools convened at the Marcus Center for an evening of celebration, service awards and the premier of HOPE’s “Can’t Stop Achieving” music video.

HOPE Christian Schools is a network of seven Christian college preparatory schools serving nearly 2,500 scholars and their families in Milwaukee and Racine.

“Can’t Stop Achieving” Lyrics – Produced February 2017

I’ve got this feeling inside my brain

It goes electric wavey when I turn it on

All through Milwaukee all through our homes

On track to grow 1.5 years – we’re in our zone

I got that report card in my pocket

Got those good grades on my sheet

I feel that incentive in my body when I learn – oh!

I can’t take my eyes off my dreams bumping up my A-C-T

Going in the right direction – so don’t stop!

And in the classrooms when our brains will grow

Reaching our goals we’ll do it we know

When we learn – well you already know

So just imagine – just imagine – just imagine!

Nothing I can see but Universities

I can’t stop achieving

Leading by example you can see Christ in me

I can’t stop achieving

All that studying I do helps me grow – grow – grow

I can’t stop achieving

Everyone’s at school each day so keep learning

I can’t stop achieving

So just read and write

We can’t stop achieving

So just calculate – come on!

Oh – it’s educational

It’s in our brains – it’s in our rooms – it’s in our school

God is my reason – he gives control

I fly so high no ceilings when he’s in my soul

I can’t stop ah! I can’t stop ah!

I can’t stop achieving

Keep on teaching at HOPE PRIMA

I can’t stop achieving

Keep on laughing at HOPE FORTIS

I can’t stop achieving

Keep on learning at HOPE SEMPER

I can’t stop achieving

Keep on loving at HOPE CARITAS

College Bound!

Keep on leading at HOPE VIA

I can’t stop achieving

Keep on lasting at HOPE FIDELIS

I can’t stop achieving

Keep on growing at HOPE HIGH SCHOOL

Come on! (x8)