HOPE Christian students remake Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling”

On Friday evening the nearly 250 teachers, staff and leaders of HOPE Christian Schools convened at the Marcus Center for an evening of celebration, service awards and the premier of HOPE’s “Can’t Stop Achieving” music video.
HOPE Christian Schools is a network of seven Christian college preparatory schools serving nearly 2,500 scholars and their families in Milwaukee and Racine.
“Can’t Stop Achieving” Lyrics – Produced February 2017
I’ve got this feeling inside my brain
It goes electric wavey when I turn it on
All through Milwaukee all through our homes
On track to grow 1.5 years – we’re in our zone
I got that report card in my pocket
Got those good grades on my sheet
I feel that incentive in my body when I learn – oh!
I can’t take my eyes off my dreams bumping up my A-C-T
Going in the right direction – so don’t stop!
And in the classrooms when our brains will grow
Reaching our goals we’ll do it we know
When we learn – well you already know
So just imagine – just imagine – just imagine!
Nothing I can see but Universities
I can’t stop achieving
Leading by example you can see Christ in me
I can’t stop achieving
All that studying I do helps me grow – grow – grow
I can’t stop achieving
Everyone’s at school each day so keep learning
I can’t stop achieving
So just read and write
We can’t stop achieving
So just calculate – come on!
Oh – it’s educational
It’s in our brains – it’s in our rooms – it’s in our school
God is my reason – he gives control
I fly so high no ceilings when he’s in my soul
I got that report card in my pocket
Got those good grades on my sheet
I feel that incentive in my body when I learn – oh!
I can’t take my eyes off my dreams – bumping up my A-C-T
Going in the right direction – so don’t stop!
And in the classrooms when our brains will grow
Reaching our goals we’ll do it we know
When we learn – well you already know
So just imagine – just imagine – just imagine!
Nothing I can see but Universities
I can’t stop achieving
Leading by example you can see Christ in me
I can’t stop achieving
All that studying I do helps me grow – grow – grow
I can’t stop achieving
Everyone’s at school each day so keep growing
I can’t stop believing
So we pray pray pray
I can’t stop believing
As we study Christ
I can’t stop believing
So we pray pray pray
I can’t stop believing
So keep loving – come on!
I can’t stop ah! I can’t stop ah!
I can’t stop achieving
Nothing I can see but Universities
I can’t stop achieving
Leading by example you can see Christ in me
I can’t stop achieving
All that studying I do helps me grow – grow – grow
I can’t stop achieving
Everyone’s at school each day so keep growing
I can’t stop achieving
Keep on teaching at HOPE PRIMA
I can’t stop achieving
Keep on laughing at HOPE FORTIS
I can’t stop achieving
Keep on learning at HOPE SEMPER
I can’t stop achieving
Keep on loving at HOPE CARITAS
College Bound!
Keep on leading at HOPE VIA
I can’t stop achieving
Keep on lasting at HOPE FIDELIS
I can’t stop achieving
Keep on growing at HOPE HIGH SCHOOL
Come on! (x8)