× Lightning hit Space Needle as 2 rounds of wild weather swept across Seattle area

SEATTLE – Two rounds of unexpectedly wild weather hit western Washington State on Monday, February 27th — and LIGHTNING hit the Space Needle!

According to FOX6’s sister station KCPQ, the first round brought snow to the Seattle metro area Monday morning.

The second round swept through beginning Monday afternoon, bringing snow, lightning and thunder.

KCPQ Meteorologist Walter Kelley said it was the result of a very active convergence zone.

Video showed lightning hitting the Space Needle. Officials at the Space Needle said it contains 24 lightning rods plus the spire itself, which ground lightning strikes. There was no damage.