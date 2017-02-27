Lightning hit Space Needle as 2 rounds of wild weather swept across Seattle area

Posted 6:38 pm, February 27, 2017, by
Lightning hits Space Needle in Seattle

Lightning hits Space Needle in Seattle

SEATTLE – Two rounds of unexpectedly wild weather hit western Washington State on Monday, February 27th — and LIGHTNING hit the Space Needle!

According to FOX6’s sister station KCPQ, the first round brought snow to the Seattle metro area Monday morning.

The second round swept through beginning Monday afternoon, bringing snow, lightning and thunder.

KCPQ Meteorologist Walter Kelley said it was the result of a very active convergence zone.

Video showed lightning hitting the Space Needle. Officials at the Space Needle said it contains 24 lightning rods plus the spire itself, which ground lightning strikes. There was no damage.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s