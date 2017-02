Westbound and eastbound traffic to I-43 from Silver Spring was blocked Monday evening, February 27th as a result of a crash.

Officials with the North Shore Fire Department said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and multiple people were hurt.

Crews had to perform an auto extrication.

The extent of injuries is unclear at this point. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

