“Very gifted:” Oscar-winning “La La Land” composer studied at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

MILWAUKEE -- A two-time Academy Award winning composer grew up in Wisconsin -- graduating from Nicolet High School! Justin Hurwitz on Sunday, February 26th took home two Oscars for his work in "La La Land."

Hurwitz studied piano for five years at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. From there, he went on to form a band while in college at Harvard, and on Sunday night, he added to his growing number of awards for his work on "La La Land."

"He studied with one of our best piano teachers, Stefanie Jacob. Sitting back, knowing Stefanie taught him, it kind of brought chills up your spine as you listen to the soundtrack," Eric Tillich, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music.

Jacob's lessons paid off. Hurwitz scored the movie "La La Land," a musical that follows two struggling artists in Los Angeles.

"It was fun taking a little bit from the jazz world, but also some from the classic world and some from just the traditional film scoring world and mixing it all together for the actual score," Hurwitz said.

His teachers said he was a dedicated student with lots of ambition.

"No doubt. Very focused student. Very gifted. He took those gifts and really honed them with his dedication and hard work," Tillich said.

The young composer spent an hour each week inside the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. Undoubtedly his lessons there are a huge part of his success, but those at the conservatory wouldn't dare take credit.

"We have such a rich arts and music community and I think this is just testimony to hard work and lifting others up, so I'm really proud of Justin and everyone is buzzing here at the conservatory," Tillich said.