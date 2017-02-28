Celebrate Fat Tuesday at Sweet Perfections Bake Shoppe in Waukesha

WAUKESHA -- Kramp spent the morning at Sweet Perfections Bake Shoppe to celebrate Fat Tuesday. He got a look at their bakery -- and learned how they make their top shelf Paczki.

About Sweet Perfections Bake Shoppe (website)

Founded in 2002 by Ken and Peggy Heil, Sweet Perfections is a small, family-owned and operated specialty cake and pastry shop in Waukesha, Wis. We believe in great taste, exquisite presentation and impeccable customer service. We’ve built our business by creating beautiful, one-of-a-kind wedding cakes of hundred of brides and grooms, as well as specialty cakes and pastries for the savvy customer that demands only the best. All of our products are hand-made and fresh-baked with premium fresh ingredients by our stellar crew of perfectionists.