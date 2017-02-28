× Germantown firefighters deliver baby boy early Tuesday morning at McDonald’s

GERMANTOWN — Germantown firefighters delivered a baby boy early Tuesday morning, February 28th at the McDonald’s off County Line Road. It happened shortly before 3 a.m.

Officials say the mother and baby are doing good.

Germantown Firefighters deliver a baby boy at 0256 am today @ McDonalds off County Line Rd. Mother and baby doing good. — Germantown WI Fire D (@GFDWI) February 28, 2017

No additional details have been released.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.