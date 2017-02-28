Germantown firefighters deliver baby boy early Tuesday morning at McDonald’s

Posted 7:23 am, February 28, 2017, by , Updated at 07:36AM, February 28, 2017
SAN FRANCISCO - FEBRUARY 09: A sign stands outside of a McDonald's restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. Fast food chain restaurant McDonald's reported a 7.1 percent increase in same store sales for January as people look towards cheaper food alternatives in the weakening economy. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

GERMANTOWN — Germantown firefighters delivered a baby boy early Tuesday morning, February 28th at the McDonald’s off County Line Road. It happened shortly before 3 a.m.

Officials say the mother and baby are doing good.

No additional details have been released.

