Mayor Barrett to highlight housing efforts through private partnerships

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett on Tuesday, February 28th will be joined by representatives from Ocwen Financial Corporation (Ocwen), community leaders and residents to highlight the 2016 results of the partnership between the City and Ocwen.

Collaborative efforts for 2017 will also be discussed.

In addition, the Mayor will accept Ocwen’s financial contribution to the Strong Home Loan Fund for housing revitalization efforts for the year.

Mayor Barrett and Ocwen announced an initiative at the beginning of last year to provide substantial assistance designed to help Milwaukee homeowners who face economic challenges by administering loan modifications as well as low interest loans to help finance critical repairs to homes.