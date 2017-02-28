× Milwaukee’s Midnight Basketball League: Shooting hoops instead of guns

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s resurrected Midnight Basketball League aimed to deterring crime while supporting and helping young men, is about to score big when it comes to encouraging the community. Basketballs will start bouncing Wednesday night at Bradley Tech, in the first of three 10-week sessions.

So far, the response has been great. The program is an outlet from the streets and an entrance to success.

Darius Kelly is no stranger to labor. He works hard and plays hard too.

“I’m a huge basketball fan,” said Darius Kelly, signed up to play.

Kelly signed up for the Midnight Basketball League, all because of his love for the sport and yearning for a better future.

“Always looking for more work,” Kelly said.

In addition to fun on the court, the sports league returns with valuable resources available for the players.

“Employment and jobs are a big piece of it. Those that have child support issues, being able to help address those; driver’s licenses,” said Victor Barnett, executive director and founder of Running Rebels Community Organization.

The league, made possible by Milwaukee Public Schools, the City of Milwaukee, police the Milwaukee Bucks and Running Rebels, gives young men opportunities to enrich their lives.

“Helping them get started in a different direction in life and be able to reach some of the dreams and goals they’ve set,” said Barnett.

“With the employment piece I’m looking to continue to work until I can fun my business. I want to open a restaurant,” said Kelly.

Eager to get help in his professional and personal life, Kelly, as well as the organizers, hope their efforts will have a trickle effect on the community.

“These young people go back into the community and show other young people and young adults that this works,” said Barnett.

The goal is to be a winner both on and off the court.

“If you want better you have to try and do better so it’s me putting myself together with other people. Hopefully it will rub off on me,” said Kelly.

The free basketball league is for young adults ages 17-25. Online registration has ended up there is still space for more players and walk-ins will be accepted.