Pres. Trump signs bills aimed at recruiting more women into STEM fields

WASHINGTON, D.C. - FEBRUARY 22: (AFP-OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump discusses the federal budget in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has signed a pair of bills into law aimed at recruiting more women for the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

President Trump said at an Oval Office ceremony that it’s unfair that only one in four women with a degree in one of these areas works in the field.

One measure authorizes the NASA administrator to encourage young women to study STEM fields and pursue careers that will help advance science and space exploration. It also requires NASA to report to Congress on its plans for achieving the goals spelled out in the legislation.

The second measure authorizes the National Science Foundation to encourage its entrepreneurial programs to recruit and support women to extend their focus beyond the laboratory and into the commercial world.

