This Milwaukee business makes some of the most comfortable knitwear around

Posted 10:14 am, February 28, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- Have you ever wondered where your winter essentials were made? Brian Kramp discovered a business on Milwaukee's south side that makes some of the most comfortable and recognizable knitwear around -- and they do it suing century-old machines.

About Wisconsin Knitwear (website)

Wisconsin Knitwear was established in the United States in 1979, but is actually an extension of a sweater company originally started in Buenos Aires, Argentina, by Julius Arenzon in the 1940's.

The family's history and the company's as well, runs from Poland, where Arenzon was born, to Argentina to the United States.

His son, Mauricio, immigrated to the United States in 1963 and settled in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Along with hard work and dedication, Mauricio and his wife Sheila, continued the family tradition and started Wisconsin Knitwear, Inc.

Their son, Steven, now continues the family business.

