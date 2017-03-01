“Cop Under Fire:” Milwaukee Co. Sheriff David Clarke bashes opponents, defends record in new book

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is back on the road. He is in New York promoting his new book, “Cop Under Fire.” The book hit store shelves on Tuesday, February 28th.

In the book, Clarke bashes his opponents and the media, defends his record as sheriff, and says he is not interested in running for U.S. Senate.

A top adviser to Gov. Scott Walker is disputing one part of Sheriff Clarke’s book. In chapter two of “Cop Under Fire,” Clarke says Walker was unwilling to help during Clarke’s 2014 re-election bid.

“Why won’t Walker help me?” Clarke says he asked Walker political adviser R.J. Johnson. “I got my butt kicked over helping him” during the 2010 governor’s race.

Clarke says Johnson told FOX6, “That would be complete fiction. It’s kind of like made for TV movies. The story is fictionally enhanced to make it more interesting.”

In the book, Clarke says he and Walker are still friends but “I wish he’d been less focused on his future in politics and more focused on doing the right thing.”

Clarke says it wasn’t his own idea to run for re-election as a Democrat. He says that came from an aide to former Gov. Scott McCallum who appointed Clarke in 2002.

“This is a Democratic county,” Clarke says the aide told him. “You can’t get elected as a Republican here.”

The sheriff, who says he initially protested, ultimately agreed.

Toward the end of the book, Clarke says he has “no interest in running for elected office besides being sheriff.” He says, “I’m not running for Senator…” — delivering a blow to the Super PAC that wants Clarke to run against Tammy Baldwin in 2018.