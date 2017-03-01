First look: Preliminary plans revealed for the IKEA coming to Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — The Oak Creek planning commission met on Tuesday evening, February 28th and got a look at preliminary sketches of the new IKEA store that will be built along Drexel Ave. starting this spring.

The new IKEA is slated to open in summer 2018 — with construction beginning in spring 2017. The new store will be located on a large stretch of land along I-94 and Drexel Avenue.

The new IKEA store is expected to be a single-level store with approximately 295,000 square feet of shopping space. The store will include about 1,200 parking spots.

It’s not just bedroom sets and kitchenware that Wisconsinites can look forward to. IKEA representatives say the new store will bring 250 full-time jobs.

The closest IKEA stores right now are in Bolingbrook and Schaumburg, IL; St. Louis, MO; and Bloomington, MN.