Gas station torched in Sherman Park unrest seeks to rebuild

Posted 1:01 pm, March 1, 2017, by
MILWAUKEE — The owner of the BP gas station set ablaze last summer during the Sherman Park civil unrest is looking to rebuild his business.

Last August, a fire ravaged the BP fueling station at West Burleigh Street and North Sherman Boulevard as part of unrest ignited by the shooting and killing of an African-American man by a Milwaukee police officer. Now, months later, the owner of that BP, Pakhar Singh, has submitted an application to the city’s Historic Preservation Commission to construct and open a new filling station in the neighborhood.

Singh told the Milwaukee Business Journal that, prior to the August chaos, he had operated his business in Sherman Park for 11 years and, for the most part, he never had any issues during that time. Community members frequently patronized his business, he said, and he wants to reopen.

“The neighborhood is nice,” Singh said. “They are very friendly. I know all the people in the neighborhood.”

