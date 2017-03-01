LIVE VIDEO: View weather conditions on the FOX6 Weather Deck from the Snow Stick web cam
Winter Weather ADVISORY for most of southeast Wisconsin until 6pm

Milwaukee DPW has trucks salting bridges, overpasses; drivers urged to use caution

Posted 11:00 am, March 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:15AM, March 1, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) has 18 trucks out salting bridges and overpasses this hour. Officials say by noon, 84 more trucks will be out and to be treating other roadways as well. That will be the total of 102 trucks.

The DPW is encouraging people to drive with caution on the snowy roads, and especially when coming into proximity with the salters. Drivers are also encouraged to drive with their headlights on when the snow is flying.

