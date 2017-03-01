Milwaukee DPW has trucks salting bridges, overpasses; drivers urged to use caution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) has 18 trucks out salting bridges and overpasses this hour. Officials say by noon, 84 more trucks will be out and to be treating other roadways as well. That will be the total of 102 trucks.

The DPW is encouraging people to drive with caution on the snowy roads, and especially when coming into proximity with the salters. Drivers are also encouraged to drive with their headlights on when the snow is flying.

CLICK HERE to view the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.