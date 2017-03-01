× Those who submitted claims in milk price-fixing lawsuit may receive less than expected

MILWAUKEE — If you submitted a claim in the milk price-fixing lawsuit, you’ll be getting back less than expected.

That’s because there were so many claims submitted.

Originally, it was estimated people would get about $45 to $70. Now, the website says it is about $6.

The class action lawsuit resulted in a $52 million settlement with National Milk Producers Federation, aka Cooperatives Working Together (CWT), Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., Land O’Lakes, Inc., Dairylea Cooperative Inc., and Agri-Mark, Inc.

This antitrust lawsuit alleges a nationwide conspiracy by CWT and its members to limit the production of raw farm milk by prematurely slaughtering cows, in order to illegally increase the price of milk and other fresh milk products.

Defendants deny any wrongdoing or liability for the claims alleged.