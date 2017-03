× TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire shuts down all lanes of WIS 60 at US 41

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Law enforcement is reporting that all westbound lanes on WIS 60 at US 41 are closed due to a vehicle fire. Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

