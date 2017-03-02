LIVE VIDEO: April the Giraffe is showing ‘SIGNIFICANT movement’ in her pregnant belly

22 flavors: Kelley Country Creamery offers a large selection of farmstead ice cream

Posted 10:41 am, March 2, 2017, by

FOND DU LAC -- Kramp spent the morning at Kelley Country Creamer in Fond du Lac. The Kelley Country Creamery offers a large selection of premium farmstead ice cream with 22 flavors available daily.

About Kelley Country Creamer (website)

Kelley Country Creamery’s old-fashioned premium ice cream is crafted in our new Creamery on our dairy farmstead that has been part of the Kelley family since 1861.

The Kelley family has been churning homemade ice cream as a treat for generations, and now we are finally sharing our passion for great ice cream with other ice cream lovers like you. We use the farm-fresh, non-homogenized milk from our cows and carefully craft it with the recipes I have perfected, combine it with top quality local ingredients, and of course, Kelley TLC, to create premium ice cream that truly tastes homemade.

