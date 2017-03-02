× Admirals earn point in shootout loss to Charlotte Checkers

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Goalie Daniel Altshuller stopped 23 shots in relief to lead the Charlotte Checkers to a 5-4 shootout win over the Admirals Wednesday night, March 1st at Bojangles’ Coliseum.

The loss was the first one ever for the Admirals at Bojangles’ Coliseum. Milwaukee had been 7-0-0-0 all-time since the Checkers moved their prior to the 2015-16 season.

The shootout was decided in the eighth round when Kris Newbury scored the deciding goal for the Checkers. The shootout was tied 2-2 after seven rounds.

The two teams combined for four goals in the first 3:25 of the game. Milwaukee struck first when Pontus Aberg skated around a defenseman at the Charlotte blue line and fired a shot into the net past goalie Alex Nedeljkovic at 1:37. The goal, Aberg’s 18th of the season, was assisted by Trevor Smith.

Admirals forward Frederick Gaudreau scored his 17th goal of the season just :13 later with a shot from the right circle assisted by Anthony Richard.

Charlotte’s Danny Kristo put his team on the board at 3:01 of the first period. Checkers forward Connor Brickley skated in front of Ads goalie Marek Mazanec and knocked the goalie’s helmet off as the puck went into the net.

The Checkers tied the game at 3:25 of the first period when Dennis Robertson’s shot from the left point deflected into the Admirals goal off an Admirals defender’s stick.

Charlotte took a 3-2 lead when Philip Samuelsson passed the puck from behind the Admirals net into the slot. The pass bounced into Milwaukee’s net off a defender to give the Checkers the edge at 9:41 of the first period.

Milwaukee’s Justin Florek tied the game at 17:32 of the first period when his backhander from the right circle went past Nedeljkovic for his seventh goal of the season. Mike Liambas picked up the lone assist. Florek’s goal sent Nedeljkovic to the bench in favor of Altshuller.

Vladislav Kamenev scored a power play goal at 12:41 of the second period to put Milwaukee on top 4-3. Trevor Murphy passed the puck from the center point to Kamenev at the top of the right circle. Kamenev’s slap shot went into the net for his 14th goal of the season. It was his fifth on the power play.

Charlotte’s Andrew Poturalski forced the overtime for his team as he pushed in a goal at 10:50 of the third period.

Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Sat., Mar. 4 against Manitoba.