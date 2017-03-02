× ALERT: Police investigating after woman robbed near Marquette University campus

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a robbery that happened near the Marquette University campus early on Thursday morning, March 2nd.

It happened near 22nd and Wisconsin.

Officials with MU say the victim in this case is a female Marquette student. The victim was not hurt.

MU officials say the suspect approached the victim, demanded and removed property from the victim. The victim fled on foot.

All Marquette students, faculty, staff, guests and visitors are reminded to: