LIVE VIDEO: April the Giraffe is showing ‘SIGNIFICANT movement’ in her pregnant belly

Busted: 9 in custody, 11 charged for allegedly distributing $1M worth of heroin

Posted 10:25 am, March 2, 2017, by , Updated at 10:28AM, March 2, 2017
New information

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — Nine individuals are in custody with 11 individuals charged in Fond du Lac County with various drug related offenses within Fond du Lac County and Winnebago County.

The allegations state that approximately 7,000 grams (15.4 pounds) of heroin, with a street value of more than $1 million were distributed between March 2015 and February 2017

A joint investigation and prosecution of this alleged heroin distribution occurred over the previous year involving the City of Fond du Lac Police Department, Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (MEG), the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fond du Lac District Attorney’s Office.

This investigation began after the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of more than 100 grams of heroin. The investigation led to numerous additional arrests and the seizure of drugs and money. It was turned over to the MEG Unit and City of Fond du Lac Police Department. Throughout this investigation, more than 150 grams of heroin, 7 grams of crack cocaine, firearms, and thousands of dollars in cash were seized.

Heroin is often sold to users in .1 gram bindle increments, at a cost of $20 to $40. The heroin seized throughout this investigation represents approximately 1,500 bindles and has a street value of $30,000 to $60,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment