Busted: 9 in custody, 11 charged for allegedly distributing $1M worth of heroin

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — Nine individuals are in custody with 11 individuals charged in Fond du Lac County with various drug related offenses within Fond du Lac County and Winnebago County.

The allegations state that approximately 7,000 grams (15.4 pounds) of heroin, with a street value of more than $1 million were distributed between March 2015 and February 2017

A joint investigation and prosecution of this alleged heroin distribution occurred over the previous year involving the City of Fond du Lac Police Department, Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (MEG), the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fond du Lac District Attorney’s Office.

This investigation began after the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of more than 100 grams of heroin. The investigation led to numerous additional arrests and the seizure of drugs and money. It was turned over to the MEG Unit and City of Fond du Lac Police Department. Throughout this investigation, more than 150 grams of heroin, 7 grams of crack cocaine, firearms, and thousands of dollars in cash were seized.

Heroin is often sold to users in .1 gram bindle increments, at a cost of $20 to $40. The heroin seized throughout this investigation represents approximately 1,500 bindles and has a street value of $30,000 to $60,000.