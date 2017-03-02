× DOT drops plans to expand interstate north of Madison

MADISON — Wisconsin transportation officials have given up on expanding the interstate between Madison and Wisconsin Dells.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Department of Transportation had been studying adding new lanes to Interstate 39/90/94 between Madison and Portage and expanding I-90/94 from Portage to Wisconsin Dells. The newspaper reported that DOT officials said work on the studies ended Friday.

The studies began in 2014 and have cost about $3.5 million so far. DOT spokeswoman Patty Mayer said ending them now will save $5 million, which can be put toward a new study on replacing interstate bridges over the Wisconsin River.

DOT Secretary Dave Ross has said his agency must “right-size design” as it balances revenue and demand for projects. Mayer said the agency’s focus now is to maintain existing roads.