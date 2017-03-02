MILWAUKEE -- The fallout from the Oscars mishap continues. And could Oprah run from president. Gary Trock with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
Oprah for president?
-
Kim Kardashian West finally feels safe enough to travel again
-
TMZ: Carrie Fisher’s cherished French bulldog, Gary, to be cared for by Fisher’s daughter
-
Oprah reveals 40-pound weight loss
-
United flight delayed after pilot’s rant about politics, her divorce
-
United flight out of Austin, Texas delayed after plainclothes pilot’s rant
-
-
Oprah for president? Talk show icon signals she may be open to bid
-
Oprah makes $60 million profit from one painting
-
Andrew Puzder will stay on as fast food CEO
-
TMZ: President Obama’s dog ‘Sunny’ bites White House guest in the face
-
TMZ: George Clooney, his wife Amal expecting TWINS — a boy and a girl
-
-
TMZ: Jimmy Snuka, WWE Hall of Famer has passed away at 73
-
TMZ: Despite the rumors, Kim and Kanye are still going strong
-
Sen. John McCain to Ashton Kutcher: “You were better looking in the movies”