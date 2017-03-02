Sen. Johnson holds a telephone town hall saying, “I’ve done it in the past, I’ll do it in the future”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson held a telephone town hall on Thursday, March 2nd and explained why he wasn't holding an in-person town hall. Activists listening in weren't buying Johnson's explanation.

Sen. Johnson clashed with some of his constituents during Thursday's telephone town hall.

Susan from South Milwaukee pointed out that other members of Congress have done town halls in person.

"Nobody gets hurt and it really is a better way to do this," said Susan.

"I've done it in the past, I'll do it in the future." "Well Susan, let me just interrupt again. I did it last week, I've done it in the past, I'll do it in the future," Johnson replied.

Sen. Johnson did not say whether any events are scheduled.

Emotions have spilled over at Republican Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner's town halls this year -- with activists at times arguing with Sensenbrenner. He has several more town halls scheduled for this weekend in his district.

"I agree it's great technology -- but it's your job to come back here and talk to us," William from Madison told Johnson Thursday.

Johnson took questions for an hour. About a third of the callers criticized him for doing the town hall over the phone. But Johnson said the number of people who can listen in is much bigger than the number who can fit in a room for an in-person town hall.

"...I reach a whole lot more people here. " "William, I have, and will continue. But we're also using this and I reach a whole lot more people here. And again, you just asked me a question which I appreciate you asking," Johnson said.

Two weeks ago, Sen. Johnson visited a mosque in Altoona, near Eau Claire, and met with the local Muslim community. He noted that he just got done with his re-election campaign where he traveled across the state.