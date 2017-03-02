× Vice President Mike Pence to speak at invite-only event at Blain Supply in Janesville Friday

MADISON — Vice President Mike Pence plans to give a speech before an invite-only audience and tour an agricultural supply store’s headquarters and distribution center in the Wisconsin hometown of House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Blain Supply announced Thursday that Pence was to be joined by Ryan for the stop in Janesville on Friday. Blain Supply says that Pence is also to hold a listening session with farmers and local business owners. His speech is to about 350 invited guests and company employees.

The event is not open to the public.

The distribution center supplies Blain’s Farm and Fleet stores. The company is based in Janesville and operates stores in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa.

The visit marks the first time Pence has come to Wisconsin since President Donald Trump was sworn into office.