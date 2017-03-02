LIVE VIDEO: Milwaukee Bucks, Daktronics reveal new community initiatives in the city

Vice President Mike Pence to speak at invite-only event at Blain Supply in Janesville Friday

FARMVILLE, VA - OCTOBER 04: Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence listens during the Vice Presidential Debate with Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine at Longwood University on October 4, 2016 in Farmville, Virginia. This is the second of four debates during the presidential election season and the only debate between the vice presidential candidates. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MADISON — Vice President Mike Pence plans to give a speech before an invite-only audience and tour an agricultural supply store’s headquarters and distribution center in the Wisconsin hometown of House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Blain Supply announced Thursday that Pence was to be joined by Ryan for the stop in Janesville on Friday. Blain Supply says that Pence is also to hold a listening session with farmers and local business owners. His speech is to about 350 invited guests and company employees.

The event is not open to the public.

The distribution center supplies Blain’s Farm and Fleet stores. The company is based in Janesville and operates stores in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa.

The visit marks the first time Pence has come to Wisconsin since President Donald Trump was sworn into office.

