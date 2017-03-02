× Wisconsin Republicans try again to stop sanctuary cities

MADISON — Republicans in the Wisconsin state Legislature are trying again to outlaw sanctuary cities for immigrants who are in the country illegally.

The bill being circulated for co-sponsors would prohibit local governments from enacting any ordinances, resolutions or policies that would prevent federal immigration laws from being enforced. Violators would lose state aid up to $5,000 a day.

A similar measure passed the Assembly last session but failed to have enough support to clear the Senate.

Sponsors of the measure say this year’s version is more limited and targets only immigrants “who pose a legitimate public safety risk to our state.”

Thousands of people protested at the Capitol last year in opposition to a similar bill, saying the proposal leads to fear in the immigrant community and distrust of law enforcement officers.