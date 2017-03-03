Developing: Police investigation underway at Walmart in Franklin
FRANKLIN — Franklin police are investigating an incident that occurred near the Walmart store on S. 27th Street early Friday morning, March 3rd.
Few details have been released, however, crime scene tape can be seen outside the store — and police have been on scene for several hours now.
No additional details have been released.
Jim
Botched robbery and fatal shooting according to the police scanner last night. All Wal-Mart’s in Milwaukee County are notorious for crime, even the white city of Franklin cannot escape it due to the convenience of the bus line (that the residents now pay a wheel tax for.)
40 something employer
thank goodness 27th street is as far as the buses go. Keep the crap on the outskirts