“Our democracy is really being tested:” U.S. Representative Gwen Moore attends ‘Congressional Cafe’

GLENDALE -- Every seat was filled during a town hall with U.S. Representative Gwen Moore, she fielded questions at the North Shore Library Saturday afternoon, March 4th.

Topics ran the gamut from immigration to education, Planned Parenthood, Russia, concealed carry -- but U.S. Representative Gwen Moore says the number one issue for her right now is retaining affordable health care.

One attendee, hoping to keep her doctor and medicare benefits -- another saying don't replace the ACA unless the next plan up covers more people.

Representative Moore hopes to keep the coverage components of the Affordable Care Act. She attended a "Congressional Cafe" discussion on Saturday.

"Those components of the Affordable Care Act have meant so much. Not just to the 20 million people who had no health care coverage at all, but those folks with preexisting conditions," said Moore.

The standing room crowd was friendly, but weary at the same time on how the current administration is navigating topics like immigration.

"We've got to get this right. I want you guys to know that there is a clear distinction between having safe borders and being inhumane," Moore said.

The topic of Russia came up as well.

"Right now, I'm going to tell you this as a Democrat, I am really relying on people like John McCain and Lindsey Graham in the Senate. Our democracy is really being tested," said Moore.

Representative Moore is planning two more Congressional Cafe's on March 18th.