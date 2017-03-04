Pres. Trump takes to Twitter, accuses Pres. Obama of wiretapping him

PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump is accusing former President Barack Obama of having Trump’s telephones “wire tapped” during last year’s election, but the president isn’t offering any evidence or saying what prompted the allegation.
Pres. Trump tweeted the following on Saturday morning, March 4th:
There’s no immediate White House comment, and an Obama spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump’s tweets could be in response to Democrat’s outcry following revelations that Attorney General Jeff Sessions — in his confirmation hearings — didn’t disclose his contacts with Russia’s American ambassador during the campaign. Sessions — a senator at that time — was Trump’s earliest Senate supporter.
U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded Russia influenced the election to help Trump win.
J Russ
Three things. First as Trump has clearly and daily confirmed Obama is 2 to 3 times smarter than Trump. Second being 2 or 3 times smarter and an attorney and law professor Obama knows and understands exactly what is required to get a phone tap. Third Trump is a delusional conspiracy theorist and serial liar so this whole charge may be delusional or just another lie, The most terrifying possibility for Trump and the nation is if the tap was approved by the FISA Court. That would equal Donny doom.