Germantown HS freshman is already a World Champ in archery

Posted 11:00 pm, March 5, 2017, by

GERMANTOWN -- Blaze Ruffing is a freshman at Germantown high school. He is also a world champ in archery. He recently won the World Archery festival in Las Vegas. Blaze started shooting the bow when he was 10-years-old. He say's he just loved it from the beginning and decided to start getting in competition. Now he wins several events during the year. Blaze practices between 1 and 3 hours a day. Besides shooting archery, he loves to hunt and fish. His dream is to get paid to shoot the bow and arrow around and maybe have a hunting show too.

Blaze Ruffing
Archery champion
Germantown freshman

