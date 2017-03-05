× House intel panel to probe President Trump’s allegations President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes says President Donald Trump’s allegations that President Barack Obama’s administration wiretapped Trump Tower last year will become part of his panel’s investigation.

President Trump has offered no evidence or details to support his claim, and President Obama’s spokesman has denied it.

The California Republican says in a statement his committee “will make inquiries into whether the government was conducting surveillance activities on any political party’s campaign officials or surrogates.”

The committee was already investigating Russian interference in the presidential election.

Without offering evidence, President Trump claimed in a series of Saturday, March 4th tweets that former President Barack Obama had telephones at Trump Tower wiretapped.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017