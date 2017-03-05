House intel panel to probe President Trump’s allegations President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower

Posted 3:43 pm, March 5, 2017, by
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks towards the Marine One for a departure on the South Lawn of White House March 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump will speak from the deck of USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier in Newport News, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks towards the Marine One for a departure on the South Lawn of White House March 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump will speak from the deck of USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier in Newport News, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes says President Donald Trump’s allegations that President Barack Obama’s administration wiretapped Trump Tower last year will become part of his panel’s investigation.

President Trump has offered no evidence or details to support his claim, and President Obama’s spokesman has denied it.

The California Republican says in a statement his committee “will make inquiries into whether the government was conducting surveillance activities on any political party’s campaign officials or surrogates.”

The committee was already investigating Russian interference in the presidential election.

Without offering evidence, President Trump claimed in a series of Saturday, March 4th tweets that former President Barack Obama had telephones at Trump Tower wiretapped.

