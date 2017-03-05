House intel panel to probe President Trump’s allegations President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower
WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes says President Donald Trump’s allegations that President Barack Obama’s administration wiretapped Trump Tower last year will become part of his panel’s investigation.
President Trump has offered no evidence or details to support his claim, and President Obama’s spokesman has denied it.
The California Republican says in a statement his committee “will make inquiries into whether the government was conducting surveillance activities on any political party’s campaign officials or surrogates.”
The committee was already investigating Russian interference in the presidential election.
Without offering evidence, President Trump claimed in a series of Saturday, March 4th tweets that former President Barack Obama had telephones at Trump Tower wiretapped.
1 Comment
japarfrey46
Perhaps someone should clue him into what the FBI just said: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/05/us/politics/trump-seeks-inquiry-into-allegations-that-obama-tapped-his-phones.html?emc=edit_na_20170305&nl=breaking-news&nlid=48106083&ref=headline