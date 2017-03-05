Pope urges faithful to consult Bible as often as cellphones

Pope Francis waves to the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace during the Sunday Angelus prayer, on March 5, 2017 at St Peter's square in Vatican. / AFP PHOTO / Vincenzo PINTO

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has called on the faithful to consult the Bible with the same frequency as they might consult their cellphones for messages.

Francis urged a packed St. Peter’s Square following his weekly Angelus blessing Sunday to give the Bible the same place in daily life as cellphones, asking: “What would happen if we turned back when we forget it, if we opened it more times a day, if we read the message of God contained in the Bible the way we read messages on our cellphones.”

The message was a twist on Francis’ frequent use of social media to reach the faithful, including regular messages on Twitter.

