RACINE -- Kramp spent the morning at Empty Bowls -- a hunger-fighting event in Racine to remind us that there is always an empty bowl.

Empty Bowl is a one-of-a-kind annual fundraiser that brings the community together to enjoy the work of area artists, schools, bakeries, restaurants, entertainers and generous businesses to raise funds that benefit the Racine County Food Bank and H.A.L.O. (Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization).

