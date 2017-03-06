× Ever considered becoming a police officer? Milwaukee is accepting applications now

MILWAUKEE — The Fire and Police Commission is now accepting applications for the position of Police Officer through March 31st.

According to a news release issued on Monday, March 6th, police officers perform duties involved in the protection of life and property, including but not limited to:

Enforce criminal laws; identify, detain, and process wanted individuals

Respond to calls for service

Conduct investigations of suspicious persons or situations and preliminary investigations of major crimes and criminal activity

Interview suspects and witnesses, and prepare appropriate investigative reports

Prepare and testify in court as to the facts surrounding any criminal, departmental, or civil action

Patrol the City of Milwaukee in a police vehicle, motorcycle, bicycle, and/or on foot as directed

Communicate with mentally ill persons and contact or refer additional resources as

appropriate

appropriate Operate a police vehicle in emergency situations involving speeds in excess of posted limits, in congested traffic, and in unsafe road conditions

Prepare accurate and complete reports of daily activities

Provide assistance to the community in the areas of crime prevention

The current annual starting salary is $57,291.18 (upon academy graduation).

To access the application please visit http://city.milwaukee.gov/jobs and for additional information about this position please visit http://city.milwaukee.gov/fpc