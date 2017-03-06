LIVE VIDEO: Monitor April the Giraffe, awaiting the birth of her baby

Ever considered becoming a police officer? Milwaukee is accepting applications now

Posted 3:01 pm, March 6, 2017, by

New patch for Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — The Fire and Police Commission is now accepting applications for the position of Police Officer through March 31st.

According to a news release issued on Monday, March 6th, police officers perform duties involved in the protection of life and property, including but not limited to:

  • Enforce criminal laws; identify, detain, and process wanted individuals
  • Respond to calls for service
  • Conduct investigations of suspicious persons or situations and preliminary investigations of major crimes and criminal activity
  • Interview suspects and witnesses, and prepare appropriate investigative reports
  • Prepare and testify in court as to the facts surrounding any criminal, departmental, or civil action
  • Patrol the City of Milwaukee in a police vehicle, motorcycle, bicycle, and/or on foot as directed
  • Communicate with mentally ill persons and contact or refer additional resources as
    appropriate
  • Operate a police vehicle in emergency situations involving speeds in excess of posted limits, in congested traffic, and in unsafe road conditions
  • Prepare accurate and complete reports of daily activities
  • Provide assistance to the community in the areas of crime prevention

The current annual starting salary is $57,291.18 (upon academy graduation).

To access the application please visit http://city.milwaukee.gov/jobs and for additional information about this position please visit http://city.milwaukee.gov/fpc

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s