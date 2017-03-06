Ever considered becoming a police officer? Milwaukee is accepting applications now
MILWAUKEE — The Fire and Police Commission is now accepting applications for the position of Police Officer through March 31st.
According to a news release issued on Monday, March 6th, police officers perform duties involved in the protection of life and property, including but not limited to:
- Enforce criminal laws; identify, detain, and process wanted individuals
- Respond to calls for service
- Conduct investigations of suspicious persons or situations and preliminary investigations of major crimes and criminal activity
- Interview suspects and witnesses, and prepare appropriate investigative reports
- Prepare and testify in court as to the facts surrounding any criminal, departmental, or civil action
- Patrol the City of Milwaukee in a police vehicle, motorcycle, bicycle, and/or on foot as directed
- Communicate with mentally ill persons and contact or refer additional resources as
appropriate
- Operate a police vehicle in emergency situations involving speeds in excess of posted limits, in congested traffic, and in unsafe road conditions
- Prepare accurate and complete reports of daily activities
- Provide assistance to the community in the areas of crime prevention
The current annual starting salary is $57,291.18 (upon academy graduation).
To access the application please visit http://city.milwaukee.gov/jobs and for additional information about this position please visit http://city.milwaukee.gov/fpc