“Going to be upbeat:” Mayor Barrett to deliver annual State of the City address

Posted 7:05 am, March 6, 2017, by , Updated at 07:21AM, March 6, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Mayor Tom Barrett will deliver his annual State of the City address on Monday, March 6th. The Mayor will give his address at 8:30 a.m.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Sunday, March 5th previewed his 2017 State of the City address. Mayor Barrett addressed the media Sunday morning at the Harley-Davidson University and Conference Center near 38th and Juneau.

In previewing the address, Barrett said it will be an honest conversation about what is going on in Milwaukee. He said while it will be a celebration of the good things happening in the city, he will also address issues concerning Milwaukee.

"We'll also talk about other challenges -- the poverty challenges that we have. The crime and public safety issues we have. We'll discuss the challenges that came as a result of what happened last summer in Sherman Park. It's going to be a very upbeat speech, but at the same time, it's not going to ignore some of the real challenges we face as a community," Barrett said.

Mayor Barrett said he'll also reference national issues such as the ongoing immigration debate.

