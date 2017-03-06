Lance Sijan Vietnam era fighter jet hoisted to its new home at Mitchell International Airport

LIVE VIDEO: Trump administration to announce travel ban revision

MILWAUKEE — The warplane of Captain Lance Sijan, a Vietnam War veteran and Bay View Medal of Honor recipient, is being hoisted onto the pedestal at its new home at General Mitchell International Airport on Monday morning, March 6th.

The plane was removed from its pedestal outside of what used to be the 440th Airlift Wing compound at Mitchell International Airport.

The jet was removed from that location so that it could be placed in a more prominent spot on the western side of the airport; a place where it will be more visible to more people.

The plane will include the story of Sijan surviving for several weeks after his plane was shot down over north Vietnam in 1967. The plane will be rededicated in its new position in the “Captain Lance Sijan Memorial Plaza.” That is set for Friday, May 26th — the start of Memorial Day weekend.

