Marquette women enjoying home court advantage during Big East Tournament: “Our chemistry is the best it’s ever been”

MILWAUKEE — The excitement of March Madness could be felt on the Marquette University campus Monday, March 6th as the Big East Tournament rolled on.

Marquette and Creighton tipped off at 3:00 p.m. Monday. Carolyn Kieger, MU’s head coach said having the tournament in Milwaukee is playing a role in the team’s performance.

For the second time, the Big East Tournament is being played on a college campus instead of a neutral site. This year, Marquette University is playing host.

“Nothing better than playing in front of your home crowd and being in the Big East Tournament,” Coach Kieger said.

Preparations began a year ago, soon after MU officials found out they won the bid.

“It was kind of like Christmas when we found out and then you wait all year for Christmas again — so that was kind of what happened,” Coach Kieger said.

Coach Kieger said it has been everything they imagined.

“Our team is having so much fun right now, and our chemistry is the best it’s ever been. I’m just excited for them to have this opportunity and I want them to enjoy it every single second,” Coach Kieger said.

Business owners in the area are loving it too, because before the fans pack the stands to watch the big game, they’re enjoying a drink or a meal at places near the Al McGuire Center — like Sobelman’s and Michael’s Family Restaurant.

“Oh yeah. They’re really hyped up. They want to eat and go,” Debbie Michalski, waitress at Michael’s Family Restaurant said.

Michalski said the Big East Tournament has kept her busy.

“I was supposed to get out of here at 1:00 (Sunday) and I didn`t get out of here until 3:30 — and I started at 6:00 a.m., so it was a long day,” Michalski said.

Marquette University women’s basketball team is hopeful they’ll win big — and they’re excited for the home court advantage.

“Definitely. When you’re in front of your home court and in your locker room, it’s a familiar feel and you’re in your routine and so I think it’s definitely an advantage, but every single team in the Big East is fantastic, so you’ve got to bring your A-game every night,” Coach Kieger said.

In Monday’s second game, St. John’s University would face DePaul. The winners play Tuesday night for the Big East Tournament championship!