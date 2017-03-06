“Travel ban 2.0:” Milwaukee Muslims say new executive order on immigration is still a Muslim ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Muslims say new travel restrictions issued by an executive order are still a Muslim ban. President Donald Trump signed that executive order on Monday morning, March 6th -- and administration officials did not take questions about it during a news conference.

"Unregulated, unvetted travel is not a universal privilege, especially when national security is at stake," said Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

"This is just Muslim travel ban 2.0," Janan Najeeb said.

This new travel ban was released a month after federal judges struck down the first one. President Trump said, "In order to avoid spending additional time in court, I am revoking the first executive order and replacing it with this order."

The new travel ban is different in several ways. It exempts Iraqis. It no longer protects religious minorities from the six affected countries. Lastly, it does not apply to people who already have visas.

Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone says it has a better chance of passing a legal test. However, judges may have a long memory of the first order.

"Had the second order been the first one, it would've sailed through the courts. But because of this track record, I think it's going to be a little closer question whether the courts approved it or not," Fallone said.

Amid the uncertainty, a Milwaukee immigration lawyer had a simple message for his clients.

"My advice is to stay here if you're here. And that includes lawful permanent residents. And the reason for that thought is, we don't know what the implementation of this law will look like," said Munjed Admad, immigration attorney.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Sen. Ron Johnson say they support the new executive order.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin took the opposite view, saying "We are better than this."