New Couture designs show plans for rooftop restaurant, grocery

MILWAUKEE — We’re getting a look at updated plans for the Couture apartment tower on Milwaukee’s lakefront.

A transit concourse will run under the building, between Michigan and Clybourn Street, with stops for the downtown Milwaukee streetcar and a planned bus rapid transit system.

Plans also include a third-floor restaurant with outdoor seating and a green space complete with a dog run.

The 44-story building is being built where the downtown Transit Center was recently demolished.

Parts of the building are expected to begin opening in 2019.

