“Prevention of brain injury:” What parents need to know about protecting their kids from head injuries

MILWAUKEE -- Did you know March is Brain Injury Awareness Month? It comes as we head into the spring and summer months and head injuries become more common among kids. Kevin Pasqua with the Brain Injury Alliance of Wisconsin joins Real Milwaukee to talk about the best ways to prevent head injuries.

About The Brain Injury Alliance of Wisconsin (website)

Our Mission: “The prevention of brain injury and the full participation in life for individuals with brain injury” The Brain Injury Alliance of Wisconsin (BIAW) is here to help. We provide education, advocacy, prevention, information & resources, and support services to brain injury survivors, their families, and the people who serve them throughout the State. BIAW is a non-profit organization that brings together people with brain injuries, their families, friends, and concerned professionals. Our mission is the prevention of brain injury and the full participation in life for individuals with brain injury BIAW was formed in 1980 by a group of individuals with brain injury, their family members, friends and professionals in response to the lack of available services specific to the unique needs of individuals with brain injury. BIAW provides services in these 5 core areas: Advocacy Education Information and Resources Prevention