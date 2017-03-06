Teacher at Atlas Preparatory Academy charged with sexual assault of student

MILWAUKEE — A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman, a teacher at Atlas Preparatory Academy, a Choice school, has been criminally charged, accused of sexual assault of a child. The victim in this case was a student.

Katherine Gonzalez was charged on Sunday, March 5th with one count of first degree sexual assault of a child — sexual contact with a person under the age of 13. Parents said Gonzalez taught at Atlas Preparatory’s Kansas Avenue campus.

According to the criminal complaint, during a forensic interview that took place on March 1st, 2017, an 11-year-old student stated that he and Gonzalez were messaging on Snapchat and Instagram. When asked what they messaged each other about, the student said that it was hard to talk about and that what happened wasn’t right.

The complaint indicates that in late February, Gonzalez picked the student up and they kissed in her car. While in her car, the student told investigators that Gonzalez grabbed him and made him touch her clothed “private part.”

The student further stated that they then went to Gonzalez’s home and that they were the only two people there. The complaint indicates that while on Gonzalez’s couch watching a movie, she inappropriately touched the student.

Additionally, the student said that he and Gonzalez had kissed on the mouth multiple times prior to the date in question.

During an interview with investigators ,Gonzalez admitted to communicating with the student via SnapChat for the past several months. She further stated that on Saturday, February 25, 2017, she took the student out as a reward. She admitted to taking the student back to her home that Saturday evening.

According to the criminal complaint, Gonzalez’s explained her actions, saying she was nervous because she anticipated her adult boyfriend was getting ready to propose marriage and she was having second thoughts about their relationship.

Gonzalez has been placed on administrative leave.

Gonzalez made her initial appearance in court in this case on Sunday. Probable cause was found for further proceedings in this case, and cash bond was set at $15,000. She was ordered to have no contact with the 11-year-old victim in this case. She cannot use social media, a cell phone or a computer.

Two parents reached out to FOX6 News in regards to a letter sent home with students at Atlas Preparatory Academy on Friday, March 3rd indicating one of the school’s teachers had been placed on administrative leave. The letter states the Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a report alleging an Atlas teacher had inappropriate conduct with student outside of the school grounds.

The letter reads as follows: