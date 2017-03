× 2019 sunset date for Miller Park tax remains unchaged

MILWAUKEE — The Miller Park Stadium District collected more than ever in sales tax in 2016, but it wasn’t enough to change an important date.

During a meeting Tuesday, March 7th, Miller Park officials said they collected more than $30 million through their five-county sales tax in 2016.

However, that amount wasn’t enough to change the predicted 2019 date for the tax to end.

Taxpayers have been paying since 1996.