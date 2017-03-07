× Gov. Walker to tour JCC in Whitefish Bay after 3 threats in 5 weeks: “Everyone has a right to worship without fear”

WHITEFISH BAY — Governor Scott Walker will tour the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay on Wednesday, March 8th “to demonstrate his support and highlight the positive impact the center has on the community” in the wake of three bomb threats in five weeks, the Governor’s Office announced Tuesday.

“We stand strong today, and every day, with the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center as well as the members of the community it serves,” Governor Walker said in a statement. “Everyone has the right to worship and practice their faith without fear. All threats are taken seriously, and I applaud our law enforcement professionals for their quick and effective response to ensure the safety of our citizens.”

The Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Whitefish Bay was temporarily shut down on Tuesday morning, March 7th due to a new email threat that was received overnight in the center’s general email. The center later reopened for scheduled operations at 9:00 a.m.

Sean Spicer said Tuesday, March 7th during a press briefing that President Donald Trump’s administration rejects “these latest anti-Semitic and hateful threats in the strongest terms.”

The JCC of North America and the Anti-Defamation League reported receiving threats Tuesday.

Since January, federal officials have been investigating more than 120 threats against Jewish organizations in three dozen states and a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries. On Friday, March 3rd, they arrested a Missouri man accused of making at least eight of the threats nationwide.