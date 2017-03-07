× On National Pancake Day, get FREE short stack at IHOP while helping sick children

MILWAUKEE — Tuesday, March 7th is National Pancake Day — and at participating IHOP restaurants in the Milwaukee area, you can get a FREE short stack of pancakes, and this is an effort to help sick children.

According to a release from IHOP officials, while celebrating its 12th annual National Pancake Day, the company hopes to raise $3.5 million for Children’s Miracle Network.

On National Pancake Day, guests who visit participating restaurants will receive a free short stack of IHOP’s world-famous buttermilk pancakes, and in return, they’ll be asked to leave a voluntary donation to benefit the CMN Hospital in Milwaukee.

To find a participating IHOP restaurant near you, or to donate online, CLICK HERE.

This offer will be available from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. — with some locations extending the celebration until 10:00 p.m.

Below are some National Pancake Day Fun Facts from IHOP officials: