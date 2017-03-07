On National Pancake Day, get FREE short stack at IHOP while helping sick children
MILWAUKEE — Tuesday, March 7th is National Pancake Day — and at participating IHOP restaurants in the Milwaukee area, you can get a FREE short stack of pancakes, and this is an effort to help sick children.
According to a release from IHOP officials, while celebrating its 12th annual National Pancake Day, the company hopes to raise $3.5 million for Children’s Miracle Network.
On National Pancake Day, guests who visit participating restaurants will receive a free short stack of IHOP’s world-famous buttermilk pancakes, and in return, they’ll be asked to leave a voluntary donation to benefit the CMN Hospital in Milwaukee.
To find a participating IHOP restaurant near you, or to donate online, CLICK HERE.
This offer will be available from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. — with some locations extending the celebration until 10:00 p.m.
Below are some National Pancake Day Fun Facts from IHOP officials:
- IHOP Restaurants expect to serve more than five million free pancakes on National Pancake Day this year – which when stacked, would be nearly 19 miles high!
- In 2016, IHOP raised close to $4 million for leading children’s charities.
- Since the inception of National Pancake Day in 2006, IHOP Restaurants has raised $24 million to support charities in the local communities in which they operate.